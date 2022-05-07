Kamloops man found guilty of sexually assaulting niece who was trying to immigrate to Canada

Nihal Maligaspe is set to appear in court May 16 when a date will be set for his sentencing. ( - image credit)

A Kamloops man has been convicted of sexually assaulting his niece while she was living with his family and working to become a Canadian citizen.



A jury found Nihal Maligaspe guilty Friday on two of three counts of sexual assault related to incidents that took place between 2002 and 2008.



Maligaspe, now 71, helped Dinushini Maligaspe emigrate from Sri Lanka and was one of her instructors at a local university where she studied nursing.



B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sharon Matthews lifted a publication ban in the case making it possible to share the victim's name.

During her testimony, Dinushini, now 40, had a trauma service dog by her side as she explained how he assaulted her up to 15 times a month before she moved out of his house in 2006.



Dinushini was bent over rocking back and forth as she heard the verdict.

Maligaspe was acquitted on a charge involving abuse that allegedly happened after his niece moved to Calgary.



Bail conditions include staying away from his niece unless they're both in court and surrendering his passport. He is also banned from having any foreign students living in his home.



Maligaspe is due back in court on May 16 when a date will be set for his sentencing.