Kamloops boat crash sends 2 passengers to hospital, police investigating

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a boat crash on the South Thompson River on Saturday.

The RCMP says in a statement police were called to assist at about 3:30 p.m. after two vessels collided on the river east of the Pioneer boat launch in Kamloops, B.C.

The preliminary investigation shows a jet boat quickly approached a slowly travelling ski boat from behind when the operator lost control and crashed into the lead vessel.

A male and female passenger were taken to hospital with injuries.

Police say alcohol was not a factor.

Police say they've seized the vessels and are continuing their investigation to establish what if any charges may be supported.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press