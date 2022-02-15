Kamila Valieva's camp claims failed doping test caused by grandpa's medicine

Kamila Valieva’s defense for testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, which is usually used to treat heart patients, was that it somehow came from medication that her grandfather was taking.

That’s what lawyers for the Russian figure skater argued to the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Sunday, according to IOC member Denis Oswald.

Oswald, speaking after a press conference Tuesday morning, just hours before Valieva was to controversially compete in the women’s individual competition, said that Russian lawyers argued any contamination was by accident.

“Her argument was contamination which happened with a product her grandfather was taking,” Oswald said. He provided no further details and likely wasn't even supposed to say that much. The IOC had been declining specific comment because it is an ongoing case.

Additional reports from Russia say that Valieva's argument centered on trace amounts of the medication somehow getting into her system. Perhaps it was via a shared glass or some residue left on a counter. The grandfather reportedly drives Valieva to training with some regularity.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva trains at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A sample from Valieva taken on Dec. 25, 2021, during the Russian national championships, was returned from the lab on Feb. 7 with the positive result. Trimetazidine can aid performance by increasing stamina and blood flow to the heart.

After a brief provisional suspension, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency reinstated the 15-year-old gold medal favorite. Then CAS ruled on Monday that despite testing positive for the banned substance, she would be allowed to continue to compete.

The decision set off a torrent of criticism, especially given Russia’s dismal history of performance enhancing drug use, including massive state-sponsored doping operation surrounding the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Others expressed deep concern that coaches or doctors inside the Figure Skating Federation of Russia were doping a child who likely was unaware or incapable of controlling what she was being given.

The IOC itself is so suspicious of Valieva that it announced it would not hold a medal ceremony if she reaches the podium. As such, there is none scheduled for last week’s team event in which Valieva led Russia to gold.

“It would be very difficult to allocate medals in a situation that is not final,” said Oswald. "There is a chance you will not give the right medal to the right team. That is why we decided it would be wiser to wait.”

The CAS ruling was based mostly on procedures — Valieva’s age and the lengthy delay in the test being returned from a lab in Sweden. It simply lifted a provisional suspension and made no determination on the merits of the case. While Valieva is allowed to compete, she can be punished later. That includes being disqualified and stripped of all medals won.

“The main element [of the CAS decision was] if the athlete was to be suspended the athlete would not be able to participate in the Games and the damage to her would be irreparable,” Oswald said. “Whereas the medal can always be withdrawn. That was apparently the reasoning [of CAS]. We have to respect that decision.

“The case is still pending,” Oswald cautioned. “The B-sample has not even been examined yet by the laboratory and therefore a ban would only be decided when we have a final decision on the case.”

In the past, anti-doping agencies have taken a harsh stance on stories of accidental contamination. Athletes in various sports have blamed food, over the counter medicine or vitamins. A grandfather’s heart medication might be a new one though.

Valieva is the world’s best skater. In just over four months on the senior international circuit she has already recorded the three highest scores of all time. Due to the high degree of difficulty in her routines, where she regularly lands quad jumps, she is a significant favorite to win gold.

Her season’s best score in the short program is 90.45. The next closest competitor, fellow Russian Anna Shcherbakova, is at 77.94.

This shouldn't be close, but Valieva will have to perform at what has turned into a chaotic and controversial event.

Valieva is scheduled to take the ice for the short program at 8:52 a.m. ET.