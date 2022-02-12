Kamila Valieva 'innocent and pure', insists coach, as Russia and Winter Olympics face day of reckoning

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pippa Field
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Beijing Games
    Beijing Games
  • Kamila Valieva
    Russian figure skater
  • Eteri Tutberidze
    Figure skating coach
Coach Eteri Tutberidze (left) talks to Kamila Valieva during a training session - AP
Coach Eteri Tutberidze (left) talks to Kamila Valieva during a training session - AP

The controversial coach for Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old skating sensation at the centre of the Beijing Winter Olympics drugs controversy, has said the Russian teenager is "innocent and pure" as the world waits to find out if she will be allowed to continue competing.

Sia's 'Unstoppable' track blared out over the loud speakers as the bewildered teenager left the practice rink early on Saturday afternoon - but highly-paid lawyers sitting around a table in a hotel not far away may well rule exactly the opposite - and potentially as soon as today.

Valieva, who had her provisional ban for testing positive for banned substance trimetazidine lifted by Russia’s anti-doping agency on Wednesday, is currently scheduled to compete in Tuesday's singles competition. The International Olympic Association and World Anti-Doping Agency are arguing otherwise, submitting their applications late last night to The Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Urgent disputes involving Cas at Olympic Games are supposed to be settled within 24 hours to negate any wider impact on the Games. For now though, Valieva continued to endure her Beijing nightmare, taking to the ice for her latest practice. She again refused to answer questions to the media but unlike yesterday where she passed through alone, this time the Russian was flanked by two of her coaches and a press attache.

Kamila Valieva goes through her routine during a training session - GETTY IMAGES
Kamila Valieva goes through her routine during a training session - GETTY IMAGES

Afterwards, another of her coaches, Eteri Tutberidze - who like the rest of Valieva's staff are now subject to a Rusada investigation to try and "reveal all details of possible violations of anti-doping rules in the interests of a person in defense" - told Russian television station Channel One she hoped "justice will somehow prevail".

"A very controversial and difficult situation has arisen," she said. "Lots of questions and very few answers. I want to say that I am absolutely sure that Kamila is innocent and pure.

"For us, this is not a theorem, but an axiom, it does not need to be proved. I understand that there is some protocol of actions that cannot be dispensed with. We have not abandoned the athlete in any case, we are with our athletes in trouble and in joy to the end."

Known as the 'Snow Queen', International Skating Union coach of the year Tutberidze has a fearsome reputation for churning out champions at an extraordinary rate via her Sambo-70 school, but questions about her methods and the long-term impact on her young charges, many of whom have retired early with injury, have been raised.

The Russian, whose daughter Diana Davis competes for the ROC in the ice dance competition tonight, makes no excuses for her harsh regime, telling Channel One in December that: "I prefer to tell my athletes the truth, because they hear flattery from others. It's like a war - give it all and take it all."

Yesterday the hashtag "shame on Tutberidze" started trending on Twitter as news of Valieva's positive drugs test emerged, while Katarine Witt, Germany's two-time Olympic champion, wrote that "the responsible adults should be banned from the sport forever!!! What they knowingly did to her, if true, cannot be surpassed in inhumanity and makes my athlete's heart cry infinitely."

On Saturday, Olympic officials, in response to whether the IOC was doing enough to protect young athletes, said they would welcome a closer investigation into the work and support provided by doctors, coaches and family members.

"Entourage has in the past been overlooked," said spokesperson Mark Adams. When pushed on when a resolution will be found to whether Valieva will be able to continue competing, Adams said he was "as certain as I can be" that it would happen before her competition on Tuesday, while he also referenced Rusada's claim that the delay in Valieva receiving her positive result this week, after the sample was taken on Christmas Day, was due to coronavirus and the impact on the Stockholm laboratory. "I had understood that there were some issues around Covid but I don’t know about the exact delivery of the sample," he said.

Elsewhere senior IOC member Dick Pound said Russia may need an Olympic "timeout" after Valieva's case threw the country's doping history back into the spotlight.

Russian athletes are already not competing under their flag while carrying the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) on their uniforms following sanctions imposed for the widespread doping exposed after the Sochi Games.

"The Russians don't help themselves because they have been absolutely unrepentant," said Pound. "They won't admit anything, they appeal every single decision.

"I think the approach probably has been too lenient to allow them to compete as the Russian Olympic Committee."

He added: "At a certain point if they are absolutely incorrigible you end up with the position of taking a country timeout. We could say we can help you. You've got a problem. We can concentrate on it. Take a timeout for one or two or three Olympic Games until you get this under control."

Valieva spent 40 minutes on the ice for practice today, including going through her stunningly-beautiful short program to In Memoriam to Kirill Richter.

There was one tumble, as opposed to the three yesterday, with the Russian youngster heading to Tutberidze afterwards for an emotional embrace. With the legal outcome pending, it could have been her last outing on the ice in Beijing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bengals' RB Mixon quietly produces best year of his career

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon's foot injury in 2020 was one of many unfortunate events in another train wreck of a season for the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati had shown promise early that year, but suddenly its premier running back, coming off two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, was done after six games. Injuries also took down rookie quarterback Joe Burrow and a long list of others. The Bengals clunked to a 4-11-1 finish amid the chaos and confusion of the pandemic. Mixon persevered. On a surgi

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Canada's Isabelle Weidemann a multi-medallist in Beijing with speedskating silver

    BEIJING — Finding joy in the drudgery of distance training helped Canada's Isabelle Weidemann become a multi-medallist at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 26-year-old speedskater from Ottawa won silver in Thursday's 5,000 metres five days after she earned bronze in the 3,000. Weidemann will skate for a third medal Tuesday in the women's team pursuit alongside Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. Treating training reps required for the 5k and 3k like a chore wore on Weidemann. The combination of the

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Review: Winter Games compete for viewers against time difference, Olympic fatigue

    BRAMPTON, Ont. — The Olympics used to be something that happened every four years. Just six months after the delayed Summer Games from Tokyo, however, some viewers may not be ready to let the Games begin again. These 2022 Winter Games in Beijing face more hurdles than just Olympic burnout. For one thing, with new streaming platforms available in the last few years, there is a lot more competition for eyeballs. Broadcast TV just isn't the viewer magnet it once was. Canada's host broadcaster CBC h

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Olympic wake-up call: O'Dine makes good on her Olympic 2nd chance

    Meryeta O'Dine won Canada's seventh medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Wednesday, picking up a bronze in the women's snowboard cross final at the Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium in Zhangjiakou, China. The 24-year-old from Prince George, B.C., became the first Canadian to medal in the event since Dominique Maltais won silver in Sochi in 2014. American Lindsey Jacobellis won her long-eluded gold medal in the event, after years of Olympic heartbreak beginning with her crash on the pe

  • Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

    BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • Norway's Ruud wins Olympic gold year after father's death

    BEIJING (AP) — Birk Ruud landed at the bottom of Big Air Shougang and unfurled a Norwegian flag, floating the colorful Nordic cross in the breeze behind him. A camera came close, and he pulled down his sleeve to reveal a gold bracelet — a gift from his father. “Papa,” he said, tapping his heart. “You're with me.” The 21-year-old Norwegian spun away with a gold medal in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event Wednesday, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing hi

  • Desbiens' 51 saves, Poulin scoring on penalty shot lifts Canada to 4-2 win over U.S.

    BEIJING — Ann-Renée Desbiens was of two minds about her workload in Canada's 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. The Canadian goalie's 51 saves were more than the combined shots she faced in her first two starts in Beijing. "I love it, but not really," said the 27-year-old from La Malbaie, Que. "I enjoy it personally, but from a team perspective, that's not the kind of game you want to have too often. "It just showed that we can improve on things, get better during

  • Sweden gold medalist blasts Dutch over ice at Olympic oval

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Nils van der Poel accused the Netherlands speedskating program of “corruption” over a report that its officials try to influence the ice makers to set up conditions that benefit Dutch athletes. Van der Poel made his scathing comments during a news conference Wednesday at the Olympic Village, three days after his victory in the 5,000 meters gave Sweden its first speedskating medal since 1988. “This isn’t my idea of fair play," van der Poel said. “The Olympics

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Did Brad Marchand throw away his chance at the Hart Trophy?

    "Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.

  • Grotheer has big lead at midpoint of Olympic men's skeleton

    BEIJING (AP) — Martins Dukurs of Latvia and Christopheer Grotheer of Germany have a slight difference of opinion at the midpoint of the men’s skeleton race at the Beijing Olympics. Dukurs says Grotheer cannot be caught. Grotheer politely disagrees. The standings after two runs suggest Dukurs might be right. Grotheer was the fastest in both heats Thursday at the Yanqing Sliding Center, leading fellow German slider Axel Jungk by seven-tenths of a second going into Friday’s final two slides. Grothe

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like