Kamdar Group (M) Berhad Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: RM0.005 loss per share (vs RM0.051 profit in 2Q 2022)

Kamdar Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:KAMDAR) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM17.3m (down 28% from 2Q 2022).

Net loss: RM997.0k (down by 110% from RM10.2m profit in 2Q 2022).

RM0.005 loss per share (down from RM0.051 profit in 2Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Kamdar Group (M) Berhad shares are down 14% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Kamdar Group (M) Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

