Kambosos is Philippines-bound ahead of Devin Haney rematch

Devin Haney, left, fights Jorge Linares during a WBC lightweight title boxing match on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Undisputed lightweight world champion Haney has agreed to a rematch with Australian George Kambosos in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian boxer George Kambosos will do most of his preparation for a world title rematch against Devin Haney in the Philippines, where he once worked out as Manny Pacquiao’s sparring partner.

Kambosos and Haney are scheduled to get back into the ring in Melbourne on Oct. 16 at Rod Laver Arena. The 23-year-old American won their June fight in a unanimous decision and took Kambosos’ three belts to become undisputed world champion.

Kambosos spent most of the three years between 2017 and 2019 in the Philippines working out with Pacquiao, who won 12 world titles in eight weight classes.

Haney goes into the October fight with a 28-0 record with 15 knockouts. Kambosos (20-1, with 10 KOs) enforced the rematch clause from the original contract.

Kambosos said he wanted to keep details of his preparation under wraps but he said he planned to be “unreachable and out of sight” and not planning to return to Australia until 10 days before the fight.

He said he felt the effects from his promotional efforts ahead of the June fight.

“I wanted it that big, I had interest in it, but I had to promote the fight," Kambosos said. “Last time I was run to the ground with so many commitments but I feel fresh (now) and when I get away I’m going to be out of sight and out of reach.”

___

More AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports