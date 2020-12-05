Kamatham Ram Reddy Dies at 81, Last Rites of TRS Leader to be Performed Today

Hyderabad, December 5: Kamatham Ram Reddy, former minister and leader of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) died on Saturday. He was 81. According to reports, the last rites of Kamatham Ram Reddy will be performed this evening in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district. Reddy, who had associated with the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), joined the TRS in 2018. TRS Was Expecting to Win More Seats: KT Rama Rao on GHMC Results.

Also Read | GHMC Elections Results 2020: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Thanks People of 'Bhagyanagar' After BJP Wins 48 Seats in Hyderabad Municipal Polls

Reddy represented the Parigi assembly constituency in Rangareddy district in combined Andhra Pradesh for 15 years. He was elected as an MLA from Parigi for the first time in 1967 as an Independent. He then joined the Congress party and was elected in 1972 and 1989 from Parigi. In 1980, he became an MLC. After Congress denied him a ticket in 2014, he joined the BJP. Devi Priya, Telugu Poet and Sahitya Akademi Awardee, Dies in Hyderabad.

TRS MP Dr Ranjith Reddy expressed grief over Kamatham Ram Reddy's demise. He tweeted: "Deeply saddened upon knowing that former minister Kamatham Ram Reddy garu is no more. He'd made a unique mark for himself in politics in Joint Rangareddy district. May he rest in peace. My condolences and prayers for strength to his family."

Also Read | GHMC Election Results 2020: BJP Stuns With Win in 48 Seats of Hyderabad Civic Body, TRS Reduced to 55, AIMIM Retains 44