Kamaru Usman went absolutely berserk celebrating Justin Gaethje’s UFC 291 knockout of Dustin Poirier

The bond between Elevation Fight Team partners Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje has been well documented in recent years through various episodes of “Embedded,” “Countdown” and other UFC-produced video features, so it should come as no surprise to see one relish in the other’s success.

And that’s just what happened Saturday at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City.

In the night’s main event, Gaethje landed a vicious head kick to knock out Dustin Poirier in their rematch for the “BMF” title. The moment it happened, everyone inside the Delta Center lost their minds – but we’re willing to bet nobody lost his mind quite like Usman, who went absolutely berserk cageside.

Watch this (via Twitter):

MMA may be an individual sport, but moments like these remind you it’s still a team game.

