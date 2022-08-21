Kamaru Usman vows to ‘bounce back and come with vengeance’ following UFC 278 knockout

The former UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman already has his sights set on a major return to glory.

In the main event of UFC 278, Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) was knocked out cold by Leon Edwards with just under a minute remaining in the final round of their rematch with the welterweight title on the line.

Usman was winning the fight handily, up 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards. However, Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) landed the shot he needed out of nowhere, putting Usman down without any follow-up shots needed.

The former champ did not talk with UFC commentator Joe Rogan inside the octagon for a post-fight interview, and was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons after the knockout.

Shortly after the event, Usman issued a short message on social media after the fight.

“Champs f*ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!!” Usman wrote on Twitter.

The loss marked the first for Usman since his second professional fight in 2013. “The Nigerian Nightmare” ripped through his next 19 opponents, racking up a dominant UFC welterweight title reign that included five title defenses.

After the fight, UFC president Dana White said a trilogy between Usman and Edwards is on the horizon. Usman won the first meeting in 2015 by unanimous decision. In the rematch 80 months in the makings, Edwards pulled off a miraculous knockout victory to claim the title.

