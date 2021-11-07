  • Oops!
Kamaru Usman won again, and the MMA world is unsure there's anyone left who can beat him

Jack Baer
·Writer
·4 min read
After a five-round battle at UFC 268, Kamaru Usman remains your UFC welterweight champion, as well as the promotion's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

Challenger Colby Covington made it interesting in the final three rounds — every judge thought he won at least one of rounds 3, 4 and 5 — but the decision was unanimous and, for the most part, uncontroversial. Even Covington, who contested the stoppage in his last fight after Usman literally broke his face, conceded it was Usman's night with a surprising amount of grace.

Plenty were happy to see the 20-1 Usman stay on top, from fellow champs to MMA fans to the Nigerian national basketball team:

Of course, Usman staying on his perch leaves us with an awkward question: Is there anyone left in the welterweight division who can beat him? 

Basically since the night Usman took the belt, Covington seemed to be the welterweight with the best chance of knocking him off. Usman has now beaten him twice. He's beaten Jorge Masvidal, arguably the biggest name among challengers, twice as well. He TKO'd Gilbert Burns, the No. 2 ranked challenger.

There are still fighters in the division with arguments to get a title shot, such as No. 3 contender Leon Edwards should he beat Masvidal next month or even recent sensation Khamzat Chimaev, but plenty are beginning to wonder if there's a real challenge left.

There's also the debate of where Usman ranks all-time among welterweights. UFC legend Georges St-Pierre's shadow looms large, but Usman has now notched his fifth title defense — moving him halfway to St-Pierre's record nine — and holds a perfect 14-0 record as a UFC fighter.

If his reign continues for a few more fights, that conversation is only going to get louder.

