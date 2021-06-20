Kamara scores, D.C. United beats 9-man Inter Miami 1-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ola Kamara scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute and D.C. United beat nine-man Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night.

Kamara punched it to the right side of the goal to beat goalkeeper John McCarthy, who dove the wrong way. United (4-5-0) got the chance for the opener from the spot because of a hand ball in the area by Miami’s Christian Makoun.

Inter (2-5-2) went down a man in the 55th minute when Gregore was shown his second yellow for a hip-check. Ryan Shawcross was shown red in the 84th for a violent takedown of D.C.’s Joseph Mora.

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds after appearing to reinjure his left shoulder diving for an RBI single by Tyler Naquin in the fifth inning. Tatis dove to his right for the ground ball and extended his left arm as he landed. He immediately reached for his left shoulder, which he partially dislocated taking a violent swing against San Francisco on April 5 — that injury landed him on the 10-day injured list. Tatis