Kamar de los Reyes, ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ Actor, Dies at 56

Actor Kamar de los Reyes, who played Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera “One Life to Live,” died on Sunday in Los Angeles after a brief battle with cancer, his wife’s publicist told TheWrap. He was 56.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, de los Reyes made his “One Life to Live” debut in 1995 as Antonio, and played the character in a total of 267 episodes until 2009. The actor, who grew up in Las Vegas, also played Jobe in the Fox TV series “Sleepy Hollow” and Ryan Caradine in “The Rookie.”

One of De los Reyes’ biggest roles was that of Raul Menendez in the acclaimed 2012 video game “Call of Duty: Black Ops II.” He reprised the role in 2018’s “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.” His career also veered into feature film territory with roles in 2000’s “The Cell,” 2005’s “Love & Suicide” and 2010’s “Salt.”

Most recently, de los Reyes starred as Coach Montes in seven episodes of the CW series “All American.” At the time of his death, de los Reyes was filming “All American” and had recently shot roles in Hulu’s not-yet-released “Washington Black,” starring Sterling K. Brown, and a significant part in Marvel’s upcoming “Daredevil” series.

De los Reyes shined early on as a singer and dancer, but knew he wanted to act when he came to Los Angeles in the late-80s. In 1994, de los Reyes originated the role of Pedro Quinn in the critically acclaimed off-Broadway play, “Blade to the Heat,” which led to the role of Ferdinand in George C. Wolfe’s Shakespeare in the Park production of “The Tempest.”

He is survived by his wife, actress Sherri Saum; sons Caylen (26) and twins Michael and John (9); his brothers Daniel and Walfredo, Jr; his sisters Lily and Ilde; his mother Matilde and his father Walfredo.

