Kamar de Los Reyes, 'One Life to Live' soap star and husband to Sherri Saum, dead at 56

Kamar de Los Reyes, who played Antonio Vega on "One Life to Live" and voiced Raul Menendez in the "Call of Duty: Black Ops" video game franchise, has died at age 56 following a brief battle with cancer.

He was married to his former "One Life to Live" co-star Sherri Saum, whose publicist confirmed the news to USA TODAY in a statement.

The actor grew up in Las Vegas but was born in Puerto Rico. He enjoyed several theater roles early in his career and appeared in movies like "Nixon," "Salt" and "The Cell," but his career flourished in television. He more recently recurred on FOX's "Sleepy Hollow," ABC's "The Rookie" and the CW's "All American." He was filming "All American" and had roles in upcoming projects like Hulu's "Washington Black" and Marvel's "Daredevil" series.

De Los Reyes is survived by Saum as well as sons Caylen, 26, and twins Michael and John, 9.

This story is developing.

