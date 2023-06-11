Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.20

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.20 per share on the 13th of July. This means the annual payment is 3.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Kaman Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Even in the absence of profits, Kaman is paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 146.8%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 98% over the next year.

Kaman Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.64 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.3% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Kaman's earnings per share has shrunk at 31% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Kaman that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

