Kamala Ready to Blast Pence for COVID Response

Vice presidential debates are usually known more for exposing pitfalls than for their ability to fundamentally alter the state of play. But that was before President Donald Trump’s recent hospitalization for COVID-19.

Now, the matchup between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City has shifted from sideshow to center stage.

The event has already been met with a preamble about what precautions the Commission on Presidential Debates should take to avoid spreading the deadly virus after the White House was hit by cases that sickened Trump, the first lady, and nearly two dozen people in their periphery.

The Biden campaign, pointing to the Trump entourage’s refusal to wear masks at the first general election debate and the subsequent infections that made the Rose Garden look like a Carnival cruise ship, has pushed for increased distance between Pence and Harris.

The Trump campaign, standing on shaky ground when it comes to virus protocols, has in return mocked their opponent’s push for further protections, including a plexiglass barrier advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Whether or not Harris shows up in a Zorb, the added pressure that the University of Utah showdown could be the final one of the cycle is also apparent. On Tuesday night, Biden told the traveling press pool that if the president is still suffering from coronavirus at the scheduled time of the next debate, the event should not take place.

“Well, uh, I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate," Biden told a pool reporter.

Assuming that neither campaign pulls out last minute, the reality that Trump was in the hospital just two days prior to their joint debut underscores their fundamental task: showing that they are ready to take the reins of the American government if needed.

“It’s a cliché, but ‘one heartbeat away from the presidency’ means a lot more when both men at the top of the ticket are in their seventies,” said one person involved in Biden’s debate prep during the Democratic presidential primaries.

Harris will be squaring off not just against a preternaturally unflappable debater in Pence, but against high expectations for a performance that Democrats have fantasized about for years. High-profile exchanges with Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings—and, to a lesser extent, similar moments interrogating Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr in their confirmation hearings to head the Justice Department—were a ratings and fundraising gold, and inspired hope that she would eviscerate the president on a debate stage. (There is literally fanfiction depicting her facing Trump in a debate and crushing him).

Mike Pence Doesn’t Want a Coronavirus Barrier at the Vice Presidential Debate

After all, one of the high-water marks in the California senator’s primary bid was in a debate with Biden himself, where her confrontation over his past work with segregationists and opposition to bussing became an issue even among some Biden’s most ardent supporters.

Clearly aware that high expectations bring the possibility for a vertiginous fall, Harris has publicly emphasized Pence’s debating chops.

“Let me just say something: he’s a good debater. So, I’m so concerned—like, I can only disappoint,” Harris laughingly told attendees of a virtual fundraiser last month. “Because literally, he’s a very, he’s a very good debater. He’s a very good debater. So, I definitely am going to prepare for this debate like I have for previous debates, but I take this debate very seriously. And I think we can expect he’s going to be very good.”

Having recently run for president herself, Harris is familiar and comfortable with the unpredictable nature of a publicized primetime format. Throughout her stint in the Democratic primary, she was often hailed as a tough yet nimble debater, able to deliver both a knock to any one of her direct opponents and boast about her own record when needed.

This time, she’ll be bragging on behalf of Biden.

After being selected to serve as the former vice president’s running mate in August, Harris has become one of his brightest and most effective surrogates on the virtual and physical campaign trail. She used her first in-person appearance with Biden to lambaste Trump, a move that was resoundingly praised from fellow Democrats as necessary and skilled.

Story continues