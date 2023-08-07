Kamala Harris Yassified the Basic Button-Down With Gold Sequins at Beyoncé's Concert

Business with a super-sized side of glam.

While all of Hollywood was seemingly at Taylor Swift's Eras show in Los Angeles this weekend, on the opposite coast, high-powered politicians were getting into formation at Beyoncé's latest Renaissance Tour stop. Of those elected officials? None other than Vice President Kamala Harris.



On Saturday, the VP and her husband Doug Emhoff made a surprise appearance at Bey's Maryland concert (the Obamas were also in attendance), and for the occasion, she offered an ultra-glamorous take on the basic button-down. Swapping out her polished pantsuits for the ultimate going-out top, Harris wore a custom gold-sequined shirt by LaQuan Smith. The sparkly top was a fun and unexpected look for Harris, but still embodied the professionalism you'd expect from the second in command of the country.

Kamala teamed her sequined shirt with white flare-leg pants and a pair of gold pointed-toe heels, while accessorizing with a gold pendant necklace from another Black designer, Harwell Godfrey. Beauty-wise, she styled her shoulder-length hair in soft curls and swiped on a glossy dark pink lip.

"To the one of one, the number one, the only one, @Beyonce, thank you for a fun date night," Harris captioned a sweet photo of her and Doug — who wore a black suit jacket sans tie and with sneakers — before the show.

This spring, Kamala had another major fashion moment in statement sleeves at the White House's State Dinner with South Korean President Yoon back in April. At the event, the Vice President wore a bold blue blouse with an embellished waistline by South Korean designer Miss Sohee, and paired the shirt with black pants, black pointed-toe pumps, and a black leather Tyler Ellis clutch.

