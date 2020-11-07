Kamala Harris' VP win marks 'powerful, emotional' moment for African American and South Asian American women

Joe Biden won the presidency. His running mate, Kamala Harris, won a place in history: She's the first African American and South Asian American woman to be elected vice president.

Experts and activists from both communities predicted that Harris, the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, would rally minority voters and keep them engaged in the political process. Since her nomination, Harris has received an outpouring of support from Indian Americans and African Americans.

On the campaign trail, Harris worked to appeal to Black leaders and voters through conversations at barber shops and historically Black colleges and universities. She attended Howard University, an HBCU, and was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, which mobilized behind her and could be spotted at rallies.

When the news broke, the AKA board of directors was meeting over Zoom and paused to "celebrate and thank God for letting us to live to see this moment," according to International President Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover. Cheers, congratulations, and thanks to God poured out from the group as Glover spoke from Nashville, Tennessee.

"It's a proud moment not just for Alpha Kappa Alpha, not just for the divine nine, it's a proud moment for women around the world, for Black women," Glover said.

We call her sister, and now the nation calls her Madam Vice President!

Congratulations to America's first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president-elect Kamala Harris. You represent the new face of political power and continue to be a barrier-breaker. #OurMadamVP pic.twitter.com/joIGK6LZoM

Chicago resident Shanya Gray, 38, was upstairs in her bedroom watching TV when the news broke of Biden's win. She screamed, and her two sons – 5 and 10 – ran upstairs with her mother and husband.

“I was jumping up and down, and my family was jumping up and down,” she said.

Gray is originally from Barbados and came to the U.S. for college. Gray, an assistant professor and counselor at a community college, said it gives her “goosebumps to know that there will be a Black woman who is an immigrant, who also has family of West Indian descent,” as vice president.

"You don’t see this very often in this country, and it reminded me of the potential for myself, my family – for little Black girls everywhere who can see for the first time someone who looks like them, who they can aspire to be,” she said.

"This is a powerful, emotional moment for us," said Aimee Allison, founder and president of She The People. "To have a Black woman on the top of the ticket for a party in which we have been largely up until now the unacknowledged, the backbone, the workhorse, the powerhouse vote."

When she thinks about Harris' win, Allison said she can't help but think about her own family, including her great-grandmother, who was born at a time when Black people were still enslaved. She said Harris will help usher in a new era.

"I'm really, really proud," she said. "We’re seeing our political hopes and dreams realized."

Quanda Baker, national secretary of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, said Harris' triumph – much like the election of President Barack Obama in 2008 – is something she never thought she'd see in her lifetime. Baker said Harris' election will not only change the way Black women are viewed by others but also how they view themselves.

"Kamala Harris empowers the Black woman, she encourages the Black woman," Baker said. "Little girls of all races, not just Black girls and Black women, will be able to see that the impossible is possible."

Harris has also spoke about her Indian heritage and described her mother as the biggest inspiration during her presidential campaign before she dropped out in December.

Many women of color could relate not only to Harris' personal experiences as the daughter of immigrants and her use of words like "chittis," a Tamil term of endearment, but to the challenges she faced on the campaign like being interrupted by Vice President Mike Pence on the debate stage or having to silence birtherism rumors, said Sayu Bhojwani, founder and president of New American Leaders, New York City’s first commissioner of immigrant affairs and founder of South Asian Youth Action.

