Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff stuns in futuristic diamond bodysuit in Met Gala debut

Ella Emhoff is making comfort look chic with her Met Gala debut look.

The 22-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris walked the red carpet in New York wearing a red Stella McCartney diamond mesh body suit with matching trousers and diamond studded platform sneakers. She topped off the futuristic look with sparkling eye gems and Cartier jewelry.

"I'm someone who's really passionate about comfort," she told The New York Times Monday. "Even though this is the Met, everyone is allowed to still feel comfortable in their own skin, their own style. There’s no playbook to how you dress to this.”

After turning heads with her fashion choice for her stepmother's inauguration in January, Emhoff soon after signed with IMG Models.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Ella Emhoff attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775705347 ORIG FILE ID: 1340127926

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Ella Emhoff attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775705347 ORIG FILE ID: 1340127035

In February, she marked two major accomplishments within two days: Making her runway debut for Proenza Schouler at New York Fashion Week, and then landing her first magazine cover. The fledgling model was also featured on the cover of the European fashion magazine Dust’s spring 2021 issue and more recently made her modeling debut Feb. 18 in Proenza Schouler's new collection, unveiled for New York Fashion Week.

Ella Emhoff and Julia Garner

The biggest names in Hollywood descended upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art's carpeted stairs in New York Monday night, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic upended nearly all entertainment events and canceled the 2020 Met Gala. All attendees were required to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19, the museum announced in August.

This year's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," honored the 75th anniversary of the museum’s Costume Institute and will "explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," the museum said.

Andrew Bolton, the curator behind the Costume Institute, told Vogue in April that "American fashion is undergoing a Renaissance."

Contributing: Cydney Henderson, Hannah Yasharoff

