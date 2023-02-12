Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Models Muted Florals on Collina Strada Runway at NYFW

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: A model walks the runway at the Collina Strada show during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images)

Ella Emhoff is exuding flower power at New York Fashion Week.

Two years after making her NYFW debut, the model, 23, who is the daughter of Doug Emhoff and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, hit the runway on Friday in a chic muted floral ensemble for Collina Strada's Fall/Winter 2023 show.

She donned a quilted collarless jacket with a floral print, layered over a mid-length dress with a watercolor print, trimmed in lace cutout details.

Emhoff's look was complemented with a silver spiked choker necklace, a statement flower ring and a pair of white sneakers hand-painted with reptilian feet featuring pink claws. She wore the shoes with matching green ankle socks trimmed in blush lace.

Emhoff quickly became a new fashion "it girl" when she donned a jewel-dripped coat by Miu Miu at the presidential inauguration in January 2021.

She signed with IMG Models shortly after and made her NYFW runway debut a month later, walking in the Proenza Schouler Fall/Winter 2021 show, which was presented digitally amid COVID. The next day, she appeared on her first magazine cover for Dust's Spring 2021 issue.

Emhoff, who graduated from New School's Parsons School of Design in May 2021 and also has her own line of knit pieces, admitted to PEOPLE that she gets nervous before hitting the runway, but she enjoys the rush she feels after.

"It's the moment right before you go on where you kind of blackout and then your stomach is all butterfly-y and your palms get sweaty," said Emhoff in September. "And after you're done, it feels — it's the greatest feeling ever."

Emhoff added of her ascension in the fashion industry: "For some reason, I feel like I'm seeing myself from the outside, like it's a very interesting experience that I will never forget. And it's exciting. I feel like every day it sinks in a little more. It's a slow process."