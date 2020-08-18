Kamala Harris speech: Women who paved way for first black female VP hopeful

What does it take to be a woman who could sit in office in the White House?

One hundred years almost to the day since American women were granted the right to vote, that question remains yet unanswered.

On Wednesday, 19 August, Kamala Harris, the California senator who has been named as the Democrats' 2020 vice-presidential candidate, will take a step closer to answering that question.

Should Democrats win in November, she will be a heartbeat away from the presidency - the nearest any woman has yet come to the office.

As Ms Harris becomes only the fourth woman on a major US presidential campaign ticket, she will be faced with navigating the complexities of race and gender in her historic nomination.

Here is how the three other women who have been on a major party ticket - and one pioneering black female candidate who preceded them - addressed what it meant to aim for the mark.

Shirley Chisholm 1972

"I am not the candidate of black America, although I am black and proud. I am not the candidate of the women's movement of this country, although I am a woman… I am the candidate of the people of America". - announcing her candidacy on the steps of the Brooklyn Concord Baptist Church

The first black woman to run for the Democratic presidential nomination was also the first black woman to serve in US Congress, elected to office in 1968 amid a year of racial tension that gripped the country.

She was the only woman to win that year.

By 1972, when the representative from Brooklyn mounted her unlikely campaign in hopes of becoming the Democratic nominee to take on Richard Nixon, the country was in the midst of a vexed debate over ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), aimed at leveling legal rights regardless of sex.

View photos Shirley Chisholm More

Variously described as "A revolutionary, a matriarch and a pest," Chisholm said that being a woman had been a "bigger drawback" for her than being black.

So it took no small amount of gumption and self-assurance to run for the highest US political office in such a political climate, but Chisholm was known to have had these in spades.

A former aide, Robert Gottlieb, told Smithsonian magazine: "She was unafraid of anybody. Her slogan was 'unbought and unbossed.' She was really unbossed."

When it came to the business of politics, she was more pragmatic. Though she was a fierce promoter of women and black Americans, and focused her primary campaign in states where there was support for women's rights and racial equality, she insisted that her appeal was broader.

Besides supporting the ERA, her platform included getting the US out of South East Asia and increasing minimum wage. "In the end, anti-black, anti-female, and all forms of discrimination are equivalent to the same thing: anti-humanism," she wrote in a memoir. Though always a long-shot bid, she made it all the way to the Democratic nominating convention and got over 150 delegate votes.

Geraldine Ferraro 1984

"By choosing a woman to run for our nation's second highest office, you sent a powerful signal to all Americans. There are no doors we cannot unlock." - DNC nomination speech

The only other female Democrat to be chosen as a vice-presidential candidate, Ferraro, like Ms Harris, was the daughter of immigrants and a former prosecutor.

She acknowledged with unusual candour that her selection as Walter Mondale's running mate was made because she was a woman - "There's no way any presidential candidate is going to choose a woman as a running mate unless he's 15 points behind in the polls" she admitted to a women's caucus group upon her selection - made women's issues a direct part of her pitch.

View photos Geraldine Ferraro More

Borrowing from John F Kennedy, she declared in her nomination speech that a Mondale-Ferraro administration would pass the Equal Rights Amendment, because "the issue is not what America can do for women, but what women can do for America".

As a campaigner, she was known for her steeliness. When negative reports regarding her family's finances came into light amid the campaign, she put on an expert show in crisis management by holding a marathon press conference to address questions from some 250 reporters present.

Story continues