Kamala Harris speaks in Charlotte + More layoffs in the region

Hey everyone! It’s KJ here. Were you at Charlotte FC’s upset victory against Chelsea last night? I was, and it was a blast (minus the rain, of course).

We had two photographers on the field — Khadejeh Nikouyeh and Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez — who captured the night beautifully. You can check out their full gallery of photos here.

Here’s the rest of your news for the day, including a visit from the Vice President. Thanks to audience engagement intern Gabrielle Heyward for her help.

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, gives thumbs up to recipients of the ACP, Affordable Connectivity Program on Thursday at Carole A. Hoefener Community Services Center in Charlotte as North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, right, looks on.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Charlotte today, her second time in the Queen City over the last eight months.

After President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today, Harris visit’ was still scheduled after she tested negative. Traffic was congested around the city in the afternoon as Harris made her way to tour a community computer lab at the Carole Hoefener Center.

Some of the topics for Harris’ visit today included abortion rights and high speed internet. She also met with Affordable Connectivity Program beneficiaries.

“In the 21st century, high speed internet is not a luxury, it’s a necessity,” Harris said in her remarks about the ACP.

Harris is expected to leave the area around 4:30 p.m. The weather may not be on her side, though.

Genna Contino and Will Wright have a lot more from the visit here.

Medline Industries is permanently closing its Salisbury plant, resulting in 97 layoffs. Medline’s Charlotte distribution center in Lincolnton, shown, saw medical supply demand increase 300% at the beginning of the pandemic.

Medline Industries is the third company this week to announce layoffs.

The company is closing its Salisbury location in Rowan County, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filed Monday with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Medline’s plant closure will result in 97 layoffs, said Rachel Coonce, senior director of human resources for Medline. Hitachi Metals North Carolina and NFI Industries also announced more than 50 layoffs each this week.

Story continues

More in that story from Catherine Muccigrosso here.

I-77 toll lane construction continues at I-277 north of uptown Charlotte. The 26-mile project from Mooresville to uptown Charlotte was supposed to finish late this year, but work will carry into 2019, state highway officials said.

Regional transportation representatives say they’re suspicious of a secretive proposal to add toll lanes to I-77 in south Charlotte.

NCDOT received the proposal from a private firm suggesting a public-private partnership to build toll lanes on I-77. The lanes would be built and maintained by the private company, which state officials have refused to name.

“We all remember in second grade when we got that note passed down, ‘Do you like me? Check yes or no,’” Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization Vice-Chair Lisa Qualls said. “That’s what this very much is at this point.”

Blake Douglas has the details.

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Sunday July 17, 2022 . Firefighters battled wildfires raging out of control in France and Spain on Sunday as Europe wilted under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities in Madrid blamed for hundreds of deaths. (SDIS 33 via AP)

With heat waves devastating parts of Europe, Evan Moore spoke with Jason West, a professor at UNC’s Gillings School of Global Public Health.

“What we’re seeing today is the effects of today’s emissions, but also the accumulated effect of emissions going back a century ago,” said West.

“There’s a lot we can do to slow down climate change,” he added. “But we’re not going to be able to turn the ship extremely fast because of this long lifetime of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.”

Heat waves are also becoming more common in the U.S., according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions. Heat warnings are currently in effect for nearly 30 states as summer temperatures climb,

5. Some more stories to read

---

That’s it for now. Thanks for reading! If you don’t already, subscribe to the Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to stay connected.

Find more updates at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok to see more from us. Enjoy your weekend!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.