Kamala Harris Says She Wouldn't Trust Trump's Word Alone On Coronavirus Vaccine

Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.), the Democratic nominee for vice president, said she wouldn’t trust President Donald Trump’s word alone on the efficacy and safety of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Trump said last month that the U.S. would have a vaccine by the end of the year, or even “substantially before” then. Harris was asked whether she would trust such a vaccine during an interview that aired Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I think that we have learned since this pandemic started ― but really before that ― that there’s very little that we can trust that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth,” Harris said.

She added: “No, I would not trust his word. I would trust the word of public health experts and scientists, but not Donald Trump.”

Trump’s promise of a vaccine within the next few months has startled Democrats and some medical professionals who worry the administration is dangerously speeding up the normal timeline for developing and testing a vaccine in an effort to win over voters.

Harris told CNN that she believes public health experts could be “muzzled” and that their opinions on a potential vaccine could be “suppressed.”

“They will be sidelined,” she said. “Because [Trump’s] looking at an election coming up in less than 60 days and he’s grasping for whatever he can get to pretend that he’s been a leader on this issue when he has not.”

"There is very little we can trust that comes out of Donald Trump's mouth… so, no, I would not trust his word," says Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, when asked by CNN's Dana Bash whether she'd trust a vaccine coming out of the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/u250E1SFZF — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) September 6, 2020

Asked if she would get the vaccine if it’s approved and distributed before the election, Harris wouldn’t say.

“I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us,” she said. “I will say that I would...

