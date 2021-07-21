The Kamala Harris Project: US Scholars Study Impact of USA's First Woman VP

Scholars across the US have taken up the study of US Vice President Kamala Harris' time in office.

Established in early 2021, 'The Kamala Harris Project' is an academic consortium of scholars in US politics, history, and public policy who will study the term of the United States’ first woman vice president, according to the Emory University press release.

"Major areas of analysis include media coverage of Harris, her policy leadership within the Biden administration, the influence of her electoral success on girls and women as potential candidates for office, and the international impact of a woman of colour holding such a high-profile executive position in the United State," read Ohio's College of Arts and Sciences press release.

Kamala Harris is the first woman vice president of the United States and the first woman of colour to hold a position as high as this. She comes from a multi-ethnic background with an Indian mother and a Jamaican father.

A dedicated Facebook page has been set up to encourage civil dialogue among scholars to analyse the impact of Harris while in office.

While the project is housed at the University of Southern California's Dornise Centre for Leadership by Woman of Color, academics from various American Universities form the advisory board.

Members of the advisory board include: Duchess Harris of Macalester College; Nadia Brown of Georgetown University; Pearl Dowe of Emory University; Sangay Mishra of Drew University; Sara Sadhwani of Pomona College; Brooklyne Gipson of University of Illinois; Wendy Smooth of Ohio State University; and Angela Lewis Maddox of the University of Alabama, Birmingham. The project’s conveners are USC professors Ange-Marie Hancock Alfaro, Jane Junn, Oneka LaBennett, and Francille Wilson, India West reported.

