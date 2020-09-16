Kamala Harris' Parents 'Fell In Love In That Most American Way'

From Women's Health

Kamala Harris is Joe Biden's pick for his vice president and running mate in the 2020 presidential election. And last month, she took the virtual stage at the Democratic National Convention to officially accept the nomination.

It's probably not the first time you've heard her name. She's held multiple public offices in California and now represents the state as a U.S. senator. Naturally, the American public wants to know more about her personal life. Well, for starters, she's married to attorney Douglas Emhoff, and is "Momala" to his two kids, Cole and Ella, from a previous marriage.

But wait, what about her own mom and dad? Here’s everything you need to know about the Kamala's parents, Shyamala Gopalan and Donald Harris:

Kamala Harris' parents met in college.

They both attended University of California Berkeley for graduate school, where they ended up meeting, according to The Mercury News. After graduating from India’s University of Delhi at age 19, Shyamala moved to Berkeley to get her doctorate in nutrition and endocrinology. Donald graduated from Jamaica’s University College of the West Indies before studying at Berkeley.

The future couple met after joining a group of students who met on Sundays to talk about Black writers who were overlooked by the school’s curriculum and to debate about politics, decolonization, and activism, The Mercury News reported. They got married while they were still in school.

Kamala's mom was the daughter of an Indian diplomat and was born in India.

Shyamala was a Tamil Indian-American born in the southeastern state of Tamil Nadu.

Kamala remembers visiting her grandparents, a diplomat and a women's rights activist, in India, and shared about it on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption: "When I was a young girl visiting my grandparents in India, I’d join my grandfather and his buddies on their morning walk along the beach as they would talk about the importance of fighting for democracy and civil rights. Those walks made me who I am today."

And her dad was born in Jamaica.

Donald was born in Jamaica in 1938. He immigrated to the United States to pursue his doctorate degree from the University of California Berkeley, where he met Shyamala. He eventually became a naturalized United States citizen, per his Stanford bio.

He taught at Stanford University from 1972 until 1998, when he took early retirement. He used his time to work on "developing public policies to promote economic growth and advance social equity."

Kamala also visited Jamaica with her family as a child.

Donald took his children on frequent visits to his home country to teach them about their heritage, per an essay he wrote for Jamaica Global Online. "One of the most vivid and fondest memories I have of that early period with my children is of the visit we made in 1970 to Orange Hill," Donald wrote. "We trudged through the cow dung and rusted iron gates, up-hill and down-hill, along narrow unkempt paths, to the very end of the family property, all in my eagerness to show to the girls the terrain over which I had wandered daily for hours as a boy."

Kamala's parents were both huge civil rights activists.

Speaking to a virtual crowd at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in August, Kamala said that her parents "fell in love in that most American way—while marching together for justice in the civil rights movement of the 1960s," according to PEOPLE.

"My parents would bring me to protests—strapped tightly in my stroller," she added. Shyamala even met Martin Luther King Jr. when he spoke at Berkeley in 1967.

Her grandparents also held progressive ideals.

Not only were Kamala’s parents involved in the civil rights movement and advocated for social progress, but her grandparents held similar views. She opened up about their passion for access to birth control in an Instagram post shared this September.

"My grandparents were phenomenal. My grandfather fought for and was a defender of the freedom of India, while my grandmother traveled across India—bullhorn in hand—to talk to women about accessing birth control. Their passion and commitment to improving our future led me to where I am today," Kamala wrote.









They divorced when Kamala was a child.

