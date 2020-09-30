Kamala Harris on Trump’s message to white supremacist groups: ‘A dog whistle through a bullhorn’

Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris appeared on MSNBC Tuesday night for post-debate coverage. The democratic nominee for vice president discussed various segments from the first presidential debate, including President Trump’s attempt to condemn white supremacists and militia groups.

“Are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups?” asked moderator Chris Wallace, adding, “And to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we've seen in Portland?”

While the president said he would, when challenged to actually say the words he fumbled with who to address. Wallace suggested he address white supremacists and alt-right group Proud Boys.

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” said the President of the United States of America.

Trump has struggled to condemn white supremacist groups for years. Whether discussing the violence following a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017 or addressing the current violence surrounding protests for social justice reform, the president has been reluctant to upset his supporters.

“What we saw was a dog whistle through a bullhorn,” said Harris while discussing the president’s comments from the debate. “Donald Trump is not pretending to be anything other than what he is, someone who will not condemn white supremacists, someone who cannot say the phrase Black Lives Matter."

The first presidential debate took place in Cleveland, Ohio. For more information, visit the Yahoo 2020 Election Center.

