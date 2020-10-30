Kamala Harris Delivers Powerful Response To The Republicans Who Mock Her Name

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris called out the “childish” Republicans who’ve mocked her first name.

The senator from California told “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah that a name is the first gift a child receives from their family:

“It is usually informed by tradition and love, and the hope and aspiration the family has for that child. It is something precious and sacred, and it is a part of their identity. And when I see people fighting for the right for that to be respected and treated in a dignified way, I applaud and salute them.”

Then, Harris took aim at conservatives who “play childish games” with an opponent’s name, such as President Donald Trump and Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.).

“It speaks poorly of their appreciation for the responsibility and the role that they have,” she said. “And I think it’s a reflection of their values and maturity.”

