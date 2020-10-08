'Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking': Key moments from Kamala Harris, Mike Pence's debate

After the “dumpster fire” of a U.S. presidential debate last week between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris took the stage on Wednesday night in what turned out to be a calmer set of discussions.

‘Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking’

Kamala Harris responds to Pence's false claim that Biden will raise taxes "on day one" of his presidency: "I think this is supposed to be a debate based on fact and truth."



When Pence interrupts, she says, "Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking" #VPdebate https://t.co/78k94KOfNV pic.twitter.com/Ibi4lPeLg7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 8, 2020

One of the harshest criticism’s of the presidential debate was the number of interruptions, largely by Trump. There were certainly fewer interruptions during the vice presidential event, but Harris was quick to put Pence in his place the few times he attempted to speak over her.

Her “I’m speaking” comeback has already gotten a lot of attention, with some calling it her “mom voice.”

"I'm speaking." The battle cry of every woman. https://t.co/zsaNl81U9S — Elisa Cardnell (@ElisaCardnell) October 8, 2020

When Kamala says, “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking,” all the hair goes up on the back of my neck. She is a BAD ASS. #VPDebate — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 8, 2020

She has an experienced mom voice. He's terrified of mothers, so he never had a chance. — c_w (@w_cynthia) October 8, 2020

There are already T-shirts being made with the line printed on the front, something many on social media said they would proudly purchase and wear.

Can’t wait to get my I’M SPEAKING t-shirt. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 8, 2020

I’m buying an “I’m speaking” t-shirt to wear in meetings at work. 😒 https://t.co/qxOv7VLABn — Dr. Jennifer Golightly (@jengolight) October 8, 2020

‘Greatest failure of any presidential administration’

The debate began on the topic of COVID-19, which has taken the lives of more than 210,000 Americans with more than seven million confirmed infections in the country to date.

Harris was quick to say the management of the coronavirus pandemic by the Trump government is the “greatest failure of any presidential administration” in the history of the U.S.

She maintained that the Trump administration knew about COVID-19, how its spread and how many people it is likely to impact, on Jan. 28, opposed to March.

“They knew what was happening and they didn’t tell you,” Harris said, adding that Trump and Pence have “forfeited their right to reelection” after this pandemic.

The U.S. senator went on to call the Trump administration inept and incompetent for how it handled the health crisis in the country.

Pence said it was the U.S. president’s decision add restrictions to Chinese travel, which “saved hundreds of thousands of American lives,” a move he said Biden called “xenophobic.” The vice president went on to explicitly say that China is to blame for the global COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked about a “super spreader” event that seemed to occur at the White House Rose Garden, and how the American people can be expected to follow rules not being put into practice by top U.S. official, Pence said he is “confident” that Americans will put the information around COVID-19 measures into practice.

‘Stop playing politics with people’s lives’

Debate moderator Susan Page asked Harris if there is a vaccine, would the U.S. senator take the immunization and if she would urge Americans to do the same.

“If the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it, absolutely,” Harris said. “But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.”

Pence shot back by saying the U.S. is going to have a vaccine “in record time,” expected “before the end of this year.”

“The fact that you continue to undermine public confidence in a vaccine, if a vaccine emerges during the Trump administration, I think is unconscionable,” he said. “Senator, I just ask you, stop playing politics with people’s lives.”

He went on to say that what “failure” looks like in a pandemic is 2009 when the swine flu arrived in the U.S.

“If the swine flu had been as lethal as the coronavirus in 2009, when Joe Biden was vice president, we would have lost two million American lives,” Pence said.

‘Bad cops are bad for good cops’

