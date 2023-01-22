Kamala Harris to mark Roe v. Wade anniversary in Florida by urging greater abortion access

WASHINGTON – With some states moving to limit abortion access or ban the procedure entirely, Vice President Kamala Harris will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Sunday by traveling to Florida and making the case for a federal law to protect reproductive rights.

On Jan. 22, 1973, the Supreme Court issued its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which established a constitutional right to abortion. Five decades later, the court's conservative majority delivered a stunning setback to the abortion rights movement when it overturned the decision last June, ruling there is no right to abortion in the Constitution.

That decision shifted one of the nation’s most divisive debates back to the states. At least 13 have since banned abortion outright, while others have restricted access to the procedure.

The latest

Harris will urge Congress to pass legislation that would enshrine into federal law the right to abortion. She also is expected to underscore the steps the administration has taken to safeguard reproductive rights in light of last summer’s ruling and slam Republican efforts to further restrict abortion access.

Harris will deliver her remarks in Tallahassee, the capital of Florida. The venue is no accident: The state legislature passed a law banning abortion after 15 weeks. The state Supreme Court is reviewing a legal challenge to the law. Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo , a Republican, said she would support a 12-week abortion ban, while abortion activists are pushing for other restrictions.

President Joe Biden, who has taken steps to protect abortion rights after last summer’s decision, issued a proclamation on Friday commemorating Roe v. Wade. “The court got Roe right 50 years ago,” Biden said, calling the ruling “a balanced decision with broad national consensus.”

A federal law has almost no chance of passage in Congress where Republicans control the House and not every Democrat is on board with unlimited access to abortion.

Top takeaways

Harris has been leading the administration’s charge against new abortion restrictions. The nation’s first female vice president, who previously served as California’s attorney general, is a supporter of reproductive rights and has close relationships with liberal women’s groups.

In recent months, she has hosted leaders from 38 states for events that focused on attacks on reproductive freedom and convened nearly 200 state legislators from 18 states to discuss the fight at the state level, her office said.

In her speech Sunday, “the vice president will make very clear: The fight to secure women’s fundamental right to reproductive health care is far from over,” her spokeswoman, Kirsten Allen, said in a statement. “She will lay out the consequences of extremist attacks on reproductive freedom in states across our country and underscore the need for Congress to codify Roe.”

Harris’ remarks will serve as a reminder that abortion access remains a priority for the administration beyond last November’s midterm elections, when the issue drove voters to the ballot box and enabled Democrats to perform much better than expected.

What they are saying

“I call upon Americans to honor generations of advocates who have fought for reproductive freedom, to recognize the countless women whose lives and futures have been saved and shaped by the Roe v. Wade decision, and to march forward with purpose as we work together to restore the right to choose.” – President Biden, in a proclamation commemorating the anniversary of Roe v. Wade

“On the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, abortion, contraception, and other forms of reproductive health care are under attack in our nation like never before because the Supreme Court undermined nearly half a century of precedent protecting women’s access to this critical care. As a result, our daughters have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers, and women seeking care are being put in dangerous situations with heartbreaking results.” – Xavier Bacerra, Health and Human Services secretary

“Since the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe, the number one question we’ve heard from our supporters has been: What can I do? For months, the answer was get out and vote. And we did in historic numbers. Now, we have a foothold to fight back and a bigger army of allies to work alongside us. Today, the next stage of our work begins in earnest. Our goal is simple: freedom for everybody – nothing less.” – Mini Timmaraju, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America

"What is the most ambitious we can be?" – Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, an anti-abortion group, on her organization's focus on state legislation.

"With the overturning of Roe, the need to stand up for life in our communities has reached a new level of importance. As states take up the issue of whether life will be protected, many good people of our country have seen the issue of abortion migrate from Washington into their own backyards. The need to end abortion in our communities has never been greater.” – Brian Westbrook, executive director of Coalition Life

Why it matters

With the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the Biden administration has few options to safeguard abortion access.

Legislation to enshrine Roe v. Wade’s protections into federal law has stalled in Congress. The Democratic-controlled Senate doesn’t have the votes to pass the measure. Even if it did, the bill would almost certainly die in the Republican-controlled House.

Biden has taken some executive actions to protect reproductive rights, including protecting access to contraception and abortion services, safeguarding patients’ privacy over health data and making legal representation available to women who travel out of state to get an abortion. Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration announced that pills to terminate an early pregnancy would be available at many more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies.

Absent other options, the administration’s most effective recourse may be keeping the issue in the minds of voters as states move to ban the procedure or impose additional restrictions.

Other administration officials have been traveling the country to highlight the importance of abortion access. On Thursday, Becerra visited a Planned Parenthood clinic in Minnesota, where lawmakers are working to expand reproductive health care, and met Friday with advocates and providers in Wisconsin, which no longer allows abortions.

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 50th anniversary of Roe marked by Kamala Harris with speech in Florida