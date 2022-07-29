Kamala Harris to lead FEMA, DHS team in Miami visit for events on climate resilience

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Miami on Monday to receive a briefing and give remarks on climate resilience as Florida prepares for hurricane season to intensify, White House officials told the Miami Herald on Friday.

Harris will be joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Administrator Richard Spinrad.

“The vice president will receive a briefing and give remarks on climate resilience as communities face climate risks including hurricanes, floods, drought, extreme heat, and wildfires,” one White House official said.

According to the guest invitation, Harris is planning to attend a climate resilience event at Florida International University.