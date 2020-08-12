Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's Vice Presidential Pick, On All of Today's Pressing Issues

From Women's Health

Kamala Harris is Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate. She is the first Black woman to run on any major political party's presidential ballot, and if elected, she will be the first Black woman to serve as vice president.

The California senator and former presidential hopeful has rested her candidacy on her record: first as San Francisco's District Attorney, then California's Attorney General, and now as her home state's senator. However, her record is also what's attracting the most flak from critics, especially those eager to point out her harsh prosecutorial record.

She fought truancy, for instance, by supporting a statewide policy of arresting the parents of children who habitually missed school. Her opponents argue that the law, rather than encouraging kids to go to school, trapped already disadvantaged communities into a cycle wavering between poverty and the criminal justice system.

On desegregation busing:

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.” —Democratic presidential debate | June 27, 2019

On the racial injustices Black Americans face:

“Let’s speak the truth: People are protesting because Black people have been treated as less than human in America. Because our country has never fully addressed the systemic racism that has plagued our country since its earliest days. It is the duty of every American to fix. No longer can some wait on the sidelines, hoping for incremental change. In times like this, silence is complicity.” —Cosmopolitan.com | June 4, 2020

On defunding the police:

"It is status quo thinking to believe that putting more police on the streets creates more safety. That’s wrong. It’s just wrong. You know what creates more safety? Funding public schools, affordable housing, increased homeownership, job skill development, jobs, access to capital for those who want to start small businesses, or who are running small businesses in communities.

"But, no, we’re not going to get rid of the police. We all have to be practical. But let’s separate out these discussions.

"Many cities in our country spend one-third of their entire budget on policing. With all the responsibilities those cities have, one-third on policing? Put it in the context of the fact that over the last many decades, we have essentially been defunding public schools. If anyone thinks that the way we’re going to cure these problems is by putting more police on the street, they’re wrong." —The New York Times | June 10, 2020



On Abortion:

"We cannot tolerate a perspective that is about going backward and not understanding women have agency. Women have value. Women have authority to make decisions about their own lives and their own bodies.

"And let me just tell you, as president, I will fight every day for a woman to make the decision for herself, which means I will respect any woman who decides that is not the decision she wants to make, that she wants to make a different decision, but we have got to respect women in this country." —MSNBC Town Hall | May 28, 2019

On Gun Control:

"Upon being elected, I will give the United States Congress a hundred days to get their act together and have the courage to pass reasonable gun safety laws. If they fail to do it, then I will take executive action." —CNN Town Hall | April 22, 2019

On Medicare for All:

"We will allow private insurers to offer Medicare plans as a part of this system that adhere to strict Medicare requirements on costs and benefits. This would function similar to how private Medicare plans work today, which cover about a third of Medicare seniors, and operate within the Medicare system. Medicare will set the rules of the road for these plans, including price and quality, and private insurance companies will play by those rules, not the other way around. This preserves the options that seniors have today and expands options to all Americans, while also telling insurance companies they don’t run the show." —Medium | July 29, 2019