Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Shares the Sweet Moment They Celebrated Her Historic VP Win

Doug Emhoff/Twitter

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' families couldn't be more excited about their historic win.

On Saturday, the Associated Press projected that Biden won the election over President Donald Trump, securing 284 electoral votes to Trump's 214, which is well above the necessary 270-vote threshold.

Biden, 77, brings with him a history-making running mate as well: the first woman, the first Black person and first person of Asian descent to hold the office.

Following the major announcement, both Biden and Harris were showered with loving messages from their families on social media.

Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband who will become the first-ever "second gentleman," posted a heartwarming photo of the two embracing after receiving the exciting news. "So proud of you," Emhoff, 55, wrote alongside two heart and American flag emojis.

Emhoff's sweet post came moments after Harris, 55, shared a video of her on the phone with Biden, celebrating their win. "We did it Joe," Harris, smiling and laughing, told Biden. "You’re going to be the next President of the United States."

RELATED: Kamala Harris Makes History with Vice Presidential Win: Looking Back at Her Journey

My 4 year old just yelled “BLACK GIRLS ARE WELCOME TO BE PRESIDENT!” — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) November 7, 2020

Meena Harris, the California senator's niece who has been vocal about the election, shared her excitement with nearly a dozen tweets about the news. "My 4 year old just yelled "BLACK GIRLS ARE WELCOME TO BE PRESIDENT!" she exclaimed in one post.

"MADAM VICE PRESIDENT SOUNDS PRETTY DAMN GOOD!!!!!!!!" she wrote in another, also noting that "Vice President Auntie also sounds good."

The children's book author also added that "Empathy, compassion, and decency won."

Meena's mother and Harris' sister, Maya Harris, wrote that their mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris, "would be beyond proud today."

Mommy taught us we could be and do anything. She would be beyond proud today.😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OZEw6MCPCD — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) November 7, 2020

OMG it’s happening...our next Vice President of the United States...our first-ever MADAM Vice President...my sister, @KamalaHarris! 😭😭😭🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) November 7, 2020

"Mommy taught us we could be and do anything," Maya wrote alongside a picture of her and Harris' mother.

"OMG it’s happening...our next Vice President of the United States... our first-ever MADAM Vice President...my sister, @KamalaHarris!" she wrote in an earlier tweet, alongside several crying and American flag emojis.

RELATED: Joe Biden Defeats Donald Trump in Historic Presidential Campaign

Meanwhile, Valerie Biden Owens, Biden's sister and longtime adviser, expressed her elation about her brother's win minutes before CNN called the election.

“It’s wonderful. It’s a wonderful thing for us but it’s a better thing for America," she said, according to the White House pool.

Dr. Jill Biden also celebrated her husband's victory. "He will be a President for all of our families," she tweeted.

Biden and Harris shared tweets after the news broke on Saturday, with both also changing their Twitter bios to read "President-Elect" and "Vice President-Elect."

He will be a President for all of our families. pic.twitter.com/iGPKLMMIcK — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) November 7, 2020

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8







— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," the former vice president wrote on Saturday. "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

"This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me," Harris added in her own post. "It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started."

Biden and Harris are expected to make an appearance on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.