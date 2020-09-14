Kamala Harris And Hillary Clinton Put Maya Rudolph And Amy Poehler On The Spot At Biden Event: How Do You Play Us On ‘Saturday Night Live’?

The latest Biden campaign fundraiser had plenty of statements about the importance of the next election, the urgency of defeating Donald Trump and all that is at stake for the future.

But it also was a bit surreal, as Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton joined with Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler, who spoofed them on Saturday Night Live.

“You’ve each played one of us on Saturday Night Live. Can you just …walk us through what that process is like?” Harris asked the two comedians.

“Like, in front of you?” Rudolph answered, as Clinton let out a loud laugh. “That’s embarrassing.”

“It is kind of a weird question to ask,” Harris admitted.

The low-dollar virtual event, which drew more than 100,000 donors, raised more than $6 million for the Biden Victory Fund.

After pausing for a bit, Rudolph did give an answer. “In terms of Senator Harris, I didn’t have an impression because I wasn’t walking around the house doing my Kamala. But I think it starts with trying to get someone’s voice if you can. I’m that person that when I am telling a story about someone, when I put the words that they said I usually say it in that person’s voice. So I tend to mimic the sound of people’s voices, or if there are gestures or mannerisms.” Â She said that although there was nothing overt about Harris’ mannerisms, “when they put the wig on me, it was done.”

“It is all about the wig, isn’t it?” Poehler said, before quipping that in preparation she does “like a Tom Brady — tons of workouts, I eat really clean. I hang out with my supermodel wife. It try to get a lot of sleep, take my protein powder, stay away from processed foods and get ready for the season because I want to get that ring.”

Clinton recalled appearing on SNL with Poehler and seeing her and “you are wearing one of my outfits. I couldn’t believe it. It was just so out of body experience time.”

“It is pretty strange to stand next to the person you are dressed as,” Poehler said.

