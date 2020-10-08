Kamala Harris' 'high press' edges out Mike Pence's 'parked bus', but in the end it won't really matter

That was better.

Not necessarily in terms of content, but certainly in terms of conduct.

Nevertheless, the vice-presidential debate between incumbent Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris came as a breath of fresh air compared to the slugfest between President Donald Trump and former vice-president Joe Biden last week. This was typified by Pence's opening remarks of, "Senator Harris, it's a privilege to be on this stage with you" before he proceeded to acknowledge her historical achievements. It's safe to conclude that this was more politeness and courtesy than we saw during the entire 98-minute disaster that was last week's presidential debate.

All very nice so far.

Vice-presidential debates, by their very nature, are a strange beast.

In presidential debates, the ones at the United Nations or even those conducted in classrooms, debaters are essentially tasked with defending their position " whether assigned or adopted. In contrast, a vice-presidential debate sees participants spend the majority of their time defending the president/presidential candidate's positions, record, behaviour and statements. When you consider the consequences of winning (your president/presidential candidate looks good) and losing (you look bad) a debate of this sort, you realise it's a pretty thankless job.

Still, somebody's got to do it and the job, as it would turn out, fell to two people who seemed very much at ease with it. Harris, the former attorney-general of California, brought all her courtroom nous to an occasion that unarguably demanded it, while Pence showcased his ability to stand by the president, his policy and pronouncements. It may be recalled, however, that Pence wasn't always so comfortable with defending Trump. As a matter of fact, four years ago when squaring off against Tim Kaine at the vice-presidential debate, Pence was unable to or refused to defend Trump's remarks and record on at least six occasions " something Kaine gleefully pointed out.

But then, Trump wasn't the president back in October 2016 and Pence hadn't spent four years learning to sugarcoat, soften or defend his boss' decisions and statements.

Learnings from last week

Both the Pence and Harris camps appeared to have taken notes from last week's street fight and came to Wednesday evening's event at the University of Utah prepared. This was evident in the way both participants kept their civility but spared no opportunity to lash out at the opponent with bits and pieces of carefully-memorised research. Unlike Trump and Biden, who blustered and fumbled (respectively) through key talking points, Pence and Harris were calmer and much more composed. Additionally, they both took a cue from Biden's approach last week and resorted, on several instances, to taking their opponent out of the picture by speaking directly to the American voter.

If we're talking about preparation, we would be remiss not to mention the organisers " who had swapped out the daises from last time for desks and chairs, and placed plexiglass shields between the participants " and moderator, USA Today's Washington bureau chief Susan Page " who came in with a power-packed and probing set of questions. In fact, the only entity that hadn't prepared sufficiently was whoever was in charge of setting the rules and giving the moderator powers.

For the second debate in a row, we saw interruptions " albeit more infrequently than last week " go unchecked, debaters drift far away from the topic and in some instances, avoid it altogether.

Moderator: Is water wet? Pence: Susan, I wanna talk about sand. " Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 8, 2020

While certainly amusing and apt, Pence wasn't the only one guilty of answering a question with a completely unrelated answer, because Harris indulged in a fair bit of that herself. In any case, after the first presidential debate and Wednesday evening's vice-presidential debate, it's become painfully clear that moderators for the last two presidential debates will need greater powers if they are to get actual answers out of participants. Whether this means being able to mute microphones, stop the clock or something else entirely remains to be seen

