Kamala Harris heads to Florida for culture war fight over black history teaching

Kamala Harris made a last-minute trip to Florida on Friday to attack the state’s controversial new education standards that critics say play down the horror of slavery.

It is just the latest example of how the US vice president has become the White House’s lead for responding to culture war issues.

A White House official said Ms Harris’ appearance was intended to “the fight to protect fundamental freedoms, including the freedom to learn and teach America’s full and true history”.

The hastily-convened trip came after the Florida Board of Education voted on Wednesday to approve a revised black history curriculum that matches legislation that Ron DeSantis said is necessary to prevent liberal indoctrination.

The new curriculum suggests students should be taught that slaves received “personal benefit” from skills that they learned.

The 216-page document on academic standards also includes instruction that black people perpetrated violence during some race riots, including the 1921 Tulsa massacre, as well as being victims of it.

Ms Harris first denounced the move as “revisionist history” pushed by “extremists” at an address for the black sorority Delta Sigma Theta on Thursday.

She said: “In the state of Florida, they decided middle school students will be taught that enslaved people benefited from slavery.

“They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us and we will not stand for it.”

The document has also been condemned as a “disservice to Florida students” and a “big step backwards” by the Florida Education Association, which represents more than 150,000 educators.

Ms Harris’ appearance in the state is just the latest sign that Joe Biden’s deputy intends to be his top campaign surrogate as the pair seek re-election in 2024.

As the first woman, and the first woman of colour to hold the vice presidency, Ms Harris’ allies say she is uniquely positioned to tackle issues such as race, schooling and abortion that are championed by the Florida governor and other Republican presidential candidates.

Ms Harris avoids mentioning Mr DeSantis by name, instead referring more generally to “so-called leaders” who she says are depriving Americans of their rights.

She chose Jacksonville, a rare bright spot for Democrats in Florida in the 2022 midterm elections, to make her address on Friday.

Although a critical swing state, Republicans have solidified their power in Florida’s state legislature and lurched further to the right under Mr DeSantis’ leadership.

He has made education a defining issue of his governorship. Last year, he signed what he called the “Stop Woke Act”, which limits how race can be taught in school.

The law essentially states that students cannot be made to feel guilty about their race because of injustices of the past. It is currently being challenged in court.

Christian Ziegler, chairman of the state Republican Party, said Ms Harris was ignoring problems at the US-Mexico border while lecturing Florida’s parents.

He said: “The government overreach on parental rights has already been overwhelmingly rejected in Florida.”