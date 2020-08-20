Kamala Harris' grand finale involved awkward pointing, an empty auditorium, and a Zoom mistake

A virtual convention was always going to have its bumps, but Kamala Harris' grand finale on Wednesday night is already being described as downright cringe-worthy. Harris accepted her historic nomination for vice presidential candidate on a stage in a nearly-empty auditorium in Wilmington, Delaware's Chase Center, with her moving tribute to Black women leaders and her mother being met by the congratulatory applause of … a small Zoom audience projected on a nearby screen.

Which was awkward enough, even without the evident technical glitch that resulted:









Apparently, the DNC couldn't even find 30 people who were excited about Kamala Harris, so they had to duplicate someone's livesteram pic.twitter.com/1cLhQRRkzg — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 20, 2020

Harris was then put in the Black Mirror-esque position of having to enthusiastically wave and point at her digital fans, which made for an even more confusing visual:









I'm watching Judy Woodruff on a screen watching Kamala Harris on a screen watching a few dozen people on screens and welp just went crosseyed — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) August 20, 2020

Democratic nominee Joe Biden was waiting in the wings to congratulate Harris after her speech, although due to their strict observance of COVID-19 measures, the candidates were unable to actually embrace. Instead they stood so far apart they barely fit in the screen together — all the while continuing to wave to the gapingly empty room:









Kamala Harris and Joe Biden give each other a socially distanced hug following Harris' keynote address at the #DemConvention. https://t.co/PPXl9Fh6pU pic.twitter.com/QOfh09wVYR — ABC News (@ABC) August 20, 2020

"I hope they don’t hold Joe Biden's speech tomorrow on that awful, cavernous, empty set where Kamala Harris spoke tonight," tweeted journalist Walt Mossberg. "The optics were terrible whenever they panned out from her calm speech [and] warm smile to what looked like a giant mausoleum. Worst mistake of the convention."

