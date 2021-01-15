Kamala Harris goes viral in niece’s TikTok about Trump’s impeachment
Vice president-elect Kamala Harris has gone viral on TikTok after her niece Meena Harris included her in an impeachment joke.
This week, after President Trump became the first US president to be impeached twice, Meena uploaded a TikTok in which she hands her aunt a jar of peach-flavoured mints.
“Im-peach-mints,” the 36-year-old tells the future vice president, who takes the candy before bursting out in laughter.
Meena, a children’s book author, captioned the clip: “IMPEACH NOW.”
As of Friday, the clip has been viewed more than 13.7m times on TikTok, while it has also gone viral on Instagram and Twitter.
“She’s just awesome and her reaction is indeed priceless,” one person commented.
Another said: “I’ve watched this so many times.”
Others were infatuated with the teal and white socks Ms Harris is wearing in the video, which read: “The Future is Female.”
“Her socks though! That’s my VP,” one person tweeted, while another wrote: “OK I’m obsessed with her socks though.”
The socks, which are currently out of stock, are sold by Social Goods, according to Glamour. On the company’s website, it says sales of the socks benefit the nonprofit She Should Run, which “promotes leadership and encourages women from all walks of life to run for office at all levels of government”.
Okay I need ‘em pic.twitter.com/8z6wox6hEx
— Sammy (@sammycakez_) January 13, 2021
While Meena posted the amusing clip after the US House of Representatives voted to impeach the president on Wednesday, this is actually not the first time she has shared the video – as she originally uploaded it to social media in 2019 following Mr Trump’s first impeachment.
yes. the socks. love it.
— Shayna Waldman (@ShaynaWaldman) January 13, 2021
“Can honestly say I never thought I would have a reason to post this a second time,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet on Twitter.
Can honestly say I never thought I would have a reason to post this a second time
— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 13, 2021
😂this is classic! Missed out on seeing it the first time, so I’m doubly glad to see it now.
— Rebecca (@EliTe21114) January 13, 2021
It is also not the first time a video Meena has posted of the vice president-elect has gone viral. In November, she shared a TikTok showing her four-year-old daughter Amara Ajagu sitting in her aunt’s lap, with Ms Harris heard telling her great-niece: “You could be president.”
Read More