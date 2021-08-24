Kamala Harris flight from Singapore delayed for ‘possible anomalous health incident’

(Independent)

A flight carrying US Vice President Kamala Harris from Singapore to Hanoi departed nearly three hours later than scheduled due to a “recent possible anomalous health incident” in Vietnam, according to the State Department.

“Earlier this evening, the vice president’s traveling delegation was delayed from departing Singapore because the vice president’s office was made aware of a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi, Vietnam,” according to a statement from the US embassy in Hanoi. “After careful assessment, the decision was made to continue with the vice president’s trip.”

The designation of “anomalous health incident” has been used to described so-called “Havana syndrome,” an alleged illness reported by US diplomats and other officials abroad.

More than three hours after a pool of reporters traveling with the vice president was called back to a hotel, reporters returned to the motorcade and left Paya Lebar Air Base at 6:42pm. Take off was scheduled for 4pm.

