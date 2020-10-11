Kamala Harris faces sexism and racism as online commenters label her ‘Black Hillary’

Despite all the fury on social media about the fly on Mike Pence’s head and Kamala Harris’ demeanor, analysts say the vice presidential debate is unlikely to alter the state of the presidential race.

Yet the attacks on Harris afterward were particularly harsh.

The comments during and after Wednesday’s debate were full of complaints that the Democratic vice presidential candidate was too snarky, catty, and had an annoying voice. Many took issue with her facial expressions.

“Take it like a woman. Don’t make faces,” tweeted former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

“Mike Pence was a gentleman, forthright and focused. He delivered his plan for America brilliantly,” actor James Woods said on Twitter. “Kamala Harris behaved like a ‘Valley Girl,’ smirking and rolling her eyes like a petulant brat, dodging every question she was asked.”

Speaking with Fox New host Laura Ingraham after the debate, Ohio Pastor Darrell C. Scott said Harris was “Hillary Clinton in black face.” #BlackHillary began to trend on Twitter.

Harlan Z. Hill, a Republican consultant and advisor to the Trump campaign, tweeted “Kamala Harris comes off as an insufferable, lying b----.” The post received more than 8,000 retweets. The next day, Fox News Media said it would no longer book Hill, who is a frequent guest on the network, because of the vulgar remark.

History shows that voters vote for presidential candidates, not running mates. But there’s another sort of history that was evident in this debate – a woman, particularly one of color, is in for a rougher time when she runs for office.

“She’s experiencing what Hillary Clinton went through, only on steroids,” said Antjuan Seawright, a South Carolina-based Democratic consultant.

Kathleen Hall Jamieson, a professor of communication at the University of Pennsylvania and author of “Beyond the Double Bind: Women and Leadership,” said women like Harris have to do two things: act within the stereotypes about them and transcend them.

She said Pence, on the other hand, didn’t have the same kind of negative assumptions to overcome.

“She has to be very careful to not play into any stereotypes that would suggest that she is rude...and she can’t be perceived to be inappropriately aggressive,” Jamieson said. “And the problem is, what constitutes rude and aggressive are different for men and women. He gets more latitude than she does.”

“The word I kept hearing over and over again was ‘snarky,’’’ said Michael Steele, former Republican National Committee chairman. Steele, the only African American ever to head the GOP, is supporting the Democratic ticket this year.

“I heard it from Democrats and I heard it from Republicans,” he said.

Hillary Clinton and Sarah Palin

Four women have been on major party tickets in presidential elections: vice presidential candidates Geraldine Ferraro, a Democrat, in 1984; Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, a Republican, in 2008 and Clinton, the Democrats’ 2016 presidential candidate.

Clinton was widely disliked. Network exit polls showed that 55% of voters had an unfavorable opinion of her.

Harris faces similar challenges, said Kimberly Peeler-Allen, visiting practitioner at the nonpartisan Center for American Women and Politics in New Jersey. She cited similarities — both are seasoned attorneys, have been U.S. senators and are regarded as compelling speakers.

“They’re women not ‘staying in their place,’“ she said.

Palin was also unfairly treated, Jamieson said. While she had originally been brought onto the Republican ticket as an energy expert, by the end of the campaign, the Alaska governor had been painted as a flighty woman and poor mother. She said Palin was the subject of “vulgar, pornographic” internet posts.

Women have to look smart and tough, but not in a threatening way, and that can be difficult to do, said Peeler-Allen, who noted part of the problem is that a strong woman is seen as a threat by those accustomed to having power.

Labeling Harris “Black Hillary” is a way to apply decades of negative stereotypes about one of the best-known women in American politics to a candidate who is relatively unknown, Jamieson said.

“Many people can’t shake the idea that white men have a monopoly on talent and leadership, and many others are outright fearful and hostile of leaders who come from a different sector of society,” said Steve Phillips, founder of Democracy in Color and host of the podcast “Democracy in Color with Steve Phillips.”

