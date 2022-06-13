Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Make Historic Pride Appearance with RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Symone

kamala harris, doug emhoff

Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff and Symone

Vice President Kamala Harris showed her support for the LGBTQ+ community Sunday afternoon during an appearance at Capitol Pride in Washington.

Harris, 57, was joined by her husband Doug Emhoff and RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 winner Symone on stage at the celebration.

"No one should fear going to a nightclub for fear that a terrorist might try to take them down," Harris said on Sunday, which was also the sixth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando that killed 49 people and injured 58 more.

"No one should fear going to a Pride celebration because of a white supremacist," she said just a day after police arrested 31 people in Idaho for conspiracy to riot at a Coeur d'Alene Pride parade, CNN reported.

"No one should fear loving who they love," she added. "Our children in Texas and Florida should not fear who they are."

Earlier this year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed that parents of transgender kids who undergo gender-affirming surgeries be investigated for "child abuse."

In Florida, educators will soon be prohibited from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity with students in kindergarten up to third grade after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed controversial legislation that opponents have denounced as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, according to the Associated Press, CNN and NPR. That law is set to take effect in July, and has inspired other Republican-led states to consider similar legislation.

And last week, Republican Bryan Slaton — a member of the Texas House of Representatives — announced that he is filing a bill that will aim to ban drag shows in the presence of minors in Texas.

"Drag shows are no place for a child," Slaton tweeted on June 6. "I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and my Republican colleagues wouldn't either."

Entertainment Weekly reported that Slaton's comments were drafted in response to a recent family-friendly drag show that took place in Dallas.

Harris continued, "Black and brown and women of color, transgender women, should not fear for their lives."

"We should not have to be dealing with 300 laws in states around our country that are attacking our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters," she added.

Toward the end of her remarks, she concluded with a look toward the future: "So, we know what we stand for and therefore we know what we will fight for."

In 2020, the Human Rights Campaign applauded the selection of Kamala Harris to be President Joe Biden's running mate.

"Senator Kamala Harris is nothing short of an exceptional choice for Vice President," said Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign at the time.

In 2013, Harris officiated the first wedding between a same-sex couple following the lifting of California's ban on same-sex marriage, for the nuptials between Proposition 8 plaintiffs Kris Perry and Sandy Stier, according to the HRC.

The organization called Harris one of "our community's strongest allies in Congress" noting that she earned "perfect 100 on every HRC Congressional Scorecard while serving in the U.S. Senate."

Last year, Harris became the first sitting vice president to march in a Pride event when she and her husband joined marchers for about a block, Slate reported at the time.