Kamala Harris, In Debut As Joe Biden’s Running Mate, Mixes Personal And Political: “The Case Against Donald Trump And Mike Pence Is Open And Shut.”

Kamala Harris debuted as Joe Biden’s historic choice as his running mate by mixing personal biography and connection with piercing attacks on Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

“Let me tell you, as somebody who has presented my fair share of arguments in court, the case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut,” Harris said in an appearance with Biden at a high school in Wilmington, DE.

The socially distanced nature of the event was evident not just in the lack of a crowd to cheer at various applause lines, but at the caution that the candidates and their spouses used in getting too close to each other. At the end of the event, she stood with her husband a distance apart from Biden and his wife, Jill, as photographers snapped photos of the ticket.

The need to stay apart perhaps made it more difficult for pundits and political watchers to read the chemistry between the teams, but Harris and Biden spent a great deal of their remarks emphasizing the bonds they share, particularly when it came to the vice president’s son, Beau Biden, who died in 2015.

“This election isn’t just about defeating Donald Trump or Mike Pence,” Harris said. “It’s about building this country back better. And that’s exactly what Joe and I will do.”

