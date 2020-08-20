Kamala Harris Celebrates America’s Diversity, A Nation 'Where All Are Welcome,' In DNC Speech

Senator Kamala Harris painted a vision of America that celebrated diversity in her historicDemocratic National Convention speech.

The senator from California, who made history when selected as Biden’s running mate last week, spoke live from Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday. (The major political event was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.) Harris said she was “committed to the values” that her mother, an immigrant from India, had taught her.

“She raised us to be proud, strong Black women,” Harris said of her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who died of cancer in 2009. “And she raised us to know and be proud of our Indian heritage.”

Harris then spoke of a “vision passed on through generations of Americans — one that Joe Biden shares. ... A vision of our nation as a beloved community, where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from or who we love.”

Harris also criticised President Donald Trump — who has a long, ongoing history of racism — saying that Americans “must elect a president who will bring something different, something better.... A president who will bring all of us together — Black, white, Latino, Asian, Indigenous — to achieve the future we collectively want.”

Harris, 55, is the second Black woman ever to serve in the US Senate and is the first Black and first Asian American nominee for vice president by a major political party. If elected, she will also become the first female vice president in US history.

A short video that played before Harris’ remarks Wednesday featured several Black women speaking about the senator, one of them describing Harris as “someone who can fight for Black people, brown people, undocumented people, LGBT people, disabled people.” It included a clip from an interview in which Harris said, “The litmus test for America is how we are treating Black women.”

Kamala Harris pays tribute to the trailblazers who came before her in her DNC address

