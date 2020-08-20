Kamala Harris Accepts Historic VP Nomination as She Envisions a Country 'Where All Are Welcome'

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris accepts her party's historic nomination on Wednesday night.

California Sen. Kamala Harris remembered her late mother and described a future vision of the U.S. "where all are welcome" in an emotional and historic speech on Wednesday night at the Democratic National Convention, as she accepted the party's vice presidential nomination.

Speaking from a nearly empty venue in Wilmington, Delaware, Harris became the first Black woman and first person of Asian descent to be named to either major political party's presidential ticket when she formally accepted the Democratic nomination.

The vice presidential nominee began her acceptance speech by reflecting on her mom, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who died of colon cancer in 2009.

In a reflection of how the campaign had been upended by the novel coronavirus pandemic and its health risks, the DNC skipped the customary crowds; the Chase Center where Harris spoke remotely would have usually held more than 18,000 people, if the convention took place in any other year.

Harris, 55, said her mother raised her and her sister, Maya, “mostly on her own” and taught them to be "proud, strong Black women” who grew to be "conscious and compassionate about the struggles of all people.”

“Oh, how I wish she were here tonight,” Harris said. “But I know she’s looking down on me from above.”

Reflecting on what her mother was feeling the October day she was born in 1964, and picturing her mother holding her as a newborn, first-generation American, Harris took a breath before she accepted the nomination.

“On that day, she probably could have never imagined that I would be standing before you now and speaking these words: I accept your nomination for vice president of the United States of America.”

Harris paused before she added, “I do so committed to the values she taught me, to the word that teaches me to walk by faith and not by sight, and to a vision passed on through generations of Americans, one that Joe Biden shares."

Maya Harris/Twitter From left: former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris

Harris then said that alongside Joe Biden, if elected, she envisions a United States where all are welcome "no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love."

The Oakland, California, native then described "a country where we may not agree on every detail, but we are united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity and respect" and one "where we look out for one another, where we rise and fall as one, where we face our challenges, and celebrate our triumphs."

The vice presidential nominee's outlook came on a night when the Democratic Party drew contrasts between Biden and incumbent President Donald Trump's stance on immigration, climate change and gun reform.

Harris' remarks also came in direct contrast with Trump's often provocative and inflammatory rhetoric.

Since Harris was announced as Biden's running mate, Trump has called her "nasty" and promoted a false claim that she is not eligible to be vice president because her parents were immigrants.

Harris — whose mother was born in India while her father, Donald Harris, was born in Jamaica — was born in Oakland on Oct. 20, 1964.

