Kamal Nath moves SC against ECI's decision to revoke his 'star campaigner' status

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath approached the Supreme Court against an order of the Election Commission of India withdrawing his "star campaigner" status, senior lawyer Vivek Tankha said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Tankha said, "Kamal Nath has moved the Supreme Court and termed the Election Commission of India's decision as illegal and in violation of his and Congress party's Constitutional and statutory rights."

Election Commission of India had earlier this week revoked the star campaigner status of Congress leader Kamal Nath citing repeated violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Recently, Nath had allegedly referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an 'item' during a by-election rally, sparking a controversy. Imarti Devi is contesting the Madhya Pradesh by-polls on the BJP ticket from Dabra.

Nath had later expressed regret over his remarks and said he did not intend to insult anyone. However, he said there was no need for him to apologise. "Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret," Nath had said.

Currently, campaigning for the by-election to the state Assembly is underway in Madhya Pradesh. Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)