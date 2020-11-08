Kamal Haasan Makes An Appearance On Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4; Ulaganayagan Remembers Late SP Balasubrahmanyam On His 66th Birthday

Kamal Haasan celebrated his 66th birthday on November 7, 2020. The veteran actor, who is also the host of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, made a special appearance on Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted show, Bigg Boss Telugu 4. And that was indeed one of the best surprises for the contestants as well as for the viewers. Haasan along with his Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants joined Bigg Boss Telugu 4 through a video call. The contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 not only wished Kamal Haasan but also put up a performance and also decorated a three-tier cake for him. Kamal Haasan Birthday: Here’s Looking At A Few Throwback Pictures Of The Ulaganayagan!

Besides the fun moments, there was also an emotional moment for the Ulaganayagan. Kamal Haasan remembered late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. He recalled how SPB used to perform on the show called Naanum Kamalum, a musical cultural affair, where the late singer used to sing songs of him. Haasan said, “SP Balasubrahmanyam never missed my birthday. Every year, on my birthday, he used to be a part of the show called Naanum Kamalum. He did that for 10 years. Unfortunately, he couldn't be a part of the show last year. It's not even my show, a friend of mine organises it every year. SPB called to apologise to me. Since I couldn't pick up the call, he sent a voice note. Now, this voice note will be my birthday gift every year,” reports Zoom. Vikram: Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Version of the 'Last Supper' Looks Interesting.

Kamal Haasan On Bigg Boss Telugu 4

The day was special as the title of Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film was also announced. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has been titled as Vikram. This upcoming Tamil film is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s banner Raaj Kamal Films International.