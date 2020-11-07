Kamal Haasan Birthday Special: 7 Awesome Films Where the Ulaganayagan Entertained Us in Multiple Avatars

Kamal Haasan is a terrific actor. When he is in the best knick, there would hardly be any actor in this world who can stand up to him. Except for a Mohanlal in prime form, sniggers the Lalettan fan in my heart. While that is upto a fantastic debate as to who is the better actor, there is hardly any doubt that both Kamal and Lal have given some stupendous performances that cannot be outclassed. Some of Kamal Haasan's finest performances come in movies like Apoorva Raagangal, Swathi Mutyam, 16 Vayathinile, Maro Charitra, Raja Paarvai, Moondram Pirai, Sagara Sangamam, Nayakan, Apoorva Sagodharargal, Gunaa, Mahanadhi, Indian, Anbe Sivam, Hey Ram, among others. Kamal Haasan 232 To Gets Its Official Title on Tamil Icon's 66th Birthday on November 7 (View Tweet).

And if one Kamal Haasan is truly a force de majeure, how about two Kamal Haasan's? On the occasion of his 66th birthday, we look at our seven favourite movie where Kamal Haasan wowed us in more than one avatars. Which leads us first to:

Honourable Mention: - Dasavathaaram

Dasavatharam poster

Kamal Haasan challenged himself 10 times in this 2008 KS Ravikumar film, where we saw the actor in 10 different getups. While it was fun to see Kamal adapt himself in different ethnicities and use different accents, appearing an American, as Japanese, a Sikh and even a giant Afghan, not every character leaves an impact. Even the film is more or less, okay, especially compared the rest of the entertaining lot in the list.

So here's where it begins...

Kalyanaraman

Poster of Kalyanaraman

Kamal Haasan plays long-separated twins in this 1979 comedy, directed by GN Rangarajan. One is a mentally handicapped rich heir, surrounded by enemies, who kill him, but his spirit meets the younger twin, and brings him back to his rightful home and take revenge on his brother's killers. The late Sridevi was the female lead in the movie, which also got a sequel in Japanil Kalyanaraman. The movie was also remade in Hindi with Dharmendra and Rekha as Ghazab.

Indrudu Chandrudu

Poster of Indrudu Chandrudu

We had only a few films where Kamal gets to experiment with his gre shades. Indrudu Chandrudu, a Telugu film directed by Suresh Krissna, has him play a corrupt, philandering mayor and his younger doppelganger, who is brought in to replace the mayor when he is killed in a fit of rage. A comic-thriller with satirical tones, Kamal is terrific as both the mayor, and the man attempting to be the mayor.

Apoorva Sagodharargal

