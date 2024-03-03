Kam Kinchens talks possibility of replacing Eddie Jackson with Bears

The Chicago Bears are in the market for a new starting safety following Eddie Jackson’s release earlier this offseason. Perhaps his replacement will be someone he knows well.

Kam Kinchens is among the best safeties in this 2024 draft class, and he was mentored by Jackson, as both played football in South Florida. As Jackson established himself as a Pro Bowl safety with the Bears, he crossed paths with Kinchens, who was getting his start at Miami.

“I know him personally,” Kinchens said of Jackson, via NBC Sports Chicago. “He used to train back down in Miami.”

When asked about the possibility of replacing his friend in Chicago, Kinchens said he’d call Jackson and pick his brain about making the transition to the pros.

“Ask him all the details,” Kinchens said. “Find the loop holes to the NFL.”

Kinchens has shown great instincts, ball skills and versatility that would allow him to excel in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

“I think my instincts. I think my aggressiveness,” Kinchens said about his best attributes. “I’m gonna have to learn how to control so I won’t be taking too many risks. But learning how to take risks and elevate – no bad plays. Just have those good to average plays and then you have those flash great plays.”

