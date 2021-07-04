Kalyan Singh admitted to Lucknow hospital, CM Yogi inquires about health condition

ANI
·1 min read
Visual of interaction between senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI)
Visual of interaction between senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning visited Lohia Hospital to take a stock of the condition of senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh who has been admitted to the hospital.

As per sources, "Kalyan Singh was admitted to hospital yesterday night after reporting a swelling in the body."

Last year, on September 14, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh was admitted in Rajdhani Corona Hospital, SGPGI after testing positive for COVID-19 and tested negative on October 12, 2020.

Singh first became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in June 1991. (ANI)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories