Kalvin Phillips shares backstage snap with Stormzy – Thursday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 17.
Football
Kalvin Phillips met Stormzy.
Had to make sure I welcomed Big Mike to Leeds 🤩 what an amazing show 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/M63du4k7fo
— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) March 17, 2022
A huge boost for Leeds.
🙌 "KP's back! Tell a friend!" pic.twitter.com/hYpS8TZstA
— Leeds United (@LUFC) March 17, 2022
Jordan Henderson hailed in-form Liverpool.
Relentless. pic.twitter.com/l1ONeFXkCp
— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) March 17, 2022
David Seaman relived a special day.
Best birthday ever @LeeDixon2 🤣⛳️😃 https://t.co/bvlcwZR969
— David Seaman MBE 🇺🇦 SafeHands (@thedavidseaman) March 17, 2022
Patrice Evra gave a press conference on his son’s bedtime routine.
I promise you Margaux we will get trough this 😅👶🏼 @championsleague #ilovethisgame #positive4evra #daddy pic.twitter.com/UkwSWSxeuH
— Patrice Evra (@Evra) March 17, 2022
St Patrick’s Day
Happy St Patrick’s day to all people around the globe, have a wonderful peaceful and beautiful day . Respect 🇮🇪💚☘️ X.
— Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) March 17, 2022
🧤Happy St Pat's Day! 💚 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/8OAxfpS1wR
— Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) March 17, 2022
Happy St Paddy’s Day ☘️ everyone 🤣😂 Top O’ the Mornin’ to Ya ☘️ pic.twitter.com/A7VakzA6mJ
— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) March 17, 2022
Happy #StPatricksDay to all our #IrishRugby supporters around the world! #TeamOfUs | #ShoulderToShoulder pic.twitter.com/Q8csAU1LwF
— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 17, 2022
🇮🇪 Happy #StPatricksDay, Celts!
Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona duit 🍀 pic.twitter.com/KsnZkDEjsr
— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) March 17, 2022
Rugby Union
When in Paris…
The lads on a rest day in Paris 🇫🇷
📸 via @Sladey_10 #FRAvENG pic.twitter.com/xsJvbqBIM0
— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 17, 2022
England turned the clock back.
"Oh that's brilliant from Hill!"
Throwback to Richard Hill powering over in a 48-19 win over France in 2001 👏#FRAvENG | #EnglandRugbyThrowback pic.twitter.com/zZyDqkG15o
— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 17, 2022