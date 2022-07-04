Kalvin Phillips seals ‘dream’ Manchester City move from Leeds for initial £42m

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Kalvin Phillips from Leeds. The England midfielder has joined for £42m plus add-ons on a six-year contract.

Philipps, who has spent his whole career at Leeds, is effectively the replacement for Fernandinho, who has left after nine years and returned to his native Brazil, signing for Athletico Paranaense.

Phillips is City’s third summer signing, after the forward Erling Haaland and the goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. The manager, Pep Guardiola, also hopes to bring in the left-back Marc Cucurella from Brighton. The 22-year-old forward Julián Álvarez has also joined the squad after signing in January but staying at River Plate on loan.

Phillips described the move as a “dream come true” and said: “To be able to play under Pep and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about.”

The 26-year-old, who will wear the No 4 shirt, told City TV: “I am very appreciative of what I have done at Leeds and everyone I have been around, so I just want to test myself in the next step with good players with an unbelievable work ethic and an unbelievable manager as well.”

On Monday Arsenal completed the signing of the forward Gabriel Jesus from City for £45m.

