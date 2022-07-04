Kalvin Phillips: Man City sign Leeds midfielder in £42m deal

Mark Critchley
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
  • Pep Guardiola
    Pep Guardiola
  • Gareth Southgate
Manchester City have signed Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips in £45m deal (Getty Images)
Manchester City have signed Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips in £45m deal (Getty Images)

Manchester City have completed the signing of Kalvin Phillips from Leeds on a six-year contract, in a deal worth an initial £42m.

Phillips becomes the Premier League champions' third signing of the summer following the arrival of Erling Haaland and back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno.

The 26-year-old, who will wear the No 4 shirt at the Etihad, was Pep Guardiola's priority target to replace Fernandinho at the base of midfield.

Phillips leaves boyhood club Leeds having become a key figure at Elland Road as part of their return to the Premier League during Marcelo Bielsa's three-and-a-half seasons in charge.

“I am absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City," Phillips said. “City have again proved to be the best team in the country with an amazing squad and a manager in Pep Guardiola who is rightly considered to be the finest in the world.

“To be able to play under Pep and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about.

“City are a world-class club with world-class staff and facilities and it’s a dream come true to have joined the club. Now I can’t wait to get started and to look to try and help the team to go on and achieve more success.”

Injury restricted Phillips to just 23 appearances in all competition last season but he returned towards the end of the campaign to help Jesse Marsch's side escape relegation to the Championship.

The 26-year-old is also considered a key part of Gareth Southgate's England set-up and is expected to travel as part of the squad for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

Txiki Begiristain, City's director of football, said: "“We are absolutely delighted to be able to welcome Kalvin to Manchester City.

“He is a player that we have long admired, and at both domestic and international level, he has proved his fantastic ability and quality over the past few seasons.

“His reading of the game, alongside his passing ability, energy and drive make him a formidable talent and he is a player who has a fantastic will to win.

“We feel he will be a superb addition to our squad and that he will complement our game perfectly. Everyone here is looking forward to watch Kalvin play and develop even further over the next few years.”

City are now expected to turn their attentions to Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, who is admired by Guardiola and would potentially solve a longstanding issue at left-back.

